Fight inside restaurant leads to shooting outside

From Roanoke Police: On May 12, 2019 at around 2 am, Roanoke Police were responding to a disorder at a restaurant in the 100 block of Campbell Avenue SW. Two adult females were involved in a verbal altercation with others in the restaurant. The altercation was becoming physical when they were asked to leave the business. Both the women and their party left the restaurant, but continued the fight in the streets. At that point, a male suspect shot another adult male. The victim was transported to Carilion Roanoke Memorial Hospital and is in stable condition.