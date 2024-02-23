Festival in the Park will go After Dark with more concerts

| By

Roanoke Festival in the Park, Inc. and Berglund Center are pleased to announce the 54th Annual Festival in the Park happening May 23rd – 26th! Festival in the Park Volunteer Board of Directors have planned an event that provides something for everyone! Art, Crafts, Children’s activities, the Best Food Trucks in Roanoke and live music all with a commitment to keep all daytime activities free and pricing for the Evening Concerts well within reach of everyone! Festival in the Park has a *NEW* edition this year: Festival in the Park: After Dark promises attendees an incredible lineup of live music after the Elmwood Festivities, including the Allman Betts Band and festival favorites, 1964 the Tribute: the ultimate Beatles tribute! This extension of Festival in the Park will be occurring at Berglund Center. Elmwood Park activities will take place on May 25 and 26. Berglund Center activities will take place from May 23rd – 26th. Tickets are on sale now for the After Dark series.