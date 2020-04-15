Sheriff: Female inmate dies after hanging self with bedsheet

NEWS RELEASE: On April 10, 2020, at approximately 4:14 pm an inmate of the Henry County Jail attempted to commit suicide by hanging themselves with a bedsheet. Deputies working in the control room noticed the inmate had hung a blanket up in an effort to obscure the camera view. Upon seeing the inmate’s actions, deputies responded to the cell and found the inmate unresponsive. The deputies immediately began life-saving measures to include CPR. Those measures were ongoing until personnel from the Henry County Department of Public Safety and Fieldale-Collinsville Rescue Squads arrived. The inmate, who had a pulse, was subsequently airlifted to Carilion Roanoke Memorial Hospital for treatment.

On April 13, 2020, Delberia Bradley Alcorn, 34 years of age, died from her injuries. The body has been sent to the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner for the Western District of Virginia for an autopsy to determine the cause and manner of death.

Alcorn was jailed on January 2, 2019, for eleven felony charges and one misdemeanor charge. She was held in the Henry County Jail without bond. Prior to this incident, Alcorn exhibited no behavior requiring her to be under any type of extra watch.

The Henry County Sheriff’s Office Investigations Division responded and conducted an investigation. Also, the Henry County Sheriff’s Office, according to Virginia Department of Corrections guidelines reported this death to the VDOC. The Virginia Department of Corrections will conduct an investigation and submit their findings to Virginia Board of Corrections for review of the death.