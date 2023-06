Feeding Southwest Virginia’s Summer Food Service Program is underway

Feeding Southwest Virginia’s Summer Food Service Program is underway at 30 locations in the Roanoke area and about 60 overall in the 26-county region the Salem-based food bank serves. WFIR’s Gene Marrano spoke with Feeding Southwest Virginia President and CEO Pamela Irvine about that program – and here is that story, “In Depth.”