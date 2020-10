Feeding Southwest Virginia receives major donation from LDS Church

| By

Feeding Southwest Virginia received 20,000 pounds of food today that came all the way from Salt Lake City – courtesy of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints. This is the third shipment to the Salem-based food bank in 2020 from the church – totaling around 112,000 pounds. Local LDS congregations helped fund the latest shipment. 9th district Congressman Morgan Griffith was on hand; he says its good that faith-based organizations are involved in the ongoing fight against hunger:

10-8 Grifith-LDS-WEB