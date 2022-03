Feeding Southwest Virginia receives large food shipment

| By

Donations are harder to come by these days as food prices go up, one more reason Feeding Southwest Virginia President & CEO Pamela Irvine was grateful for the latest shipment of food from The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints – delivered for free all the way from Salt Lake City, Utah to Salem. The first of two truckloads from the LDS church this morning totaled 38,000 pounds.