Feds pull MVP permit in WV, threatening pipeline construction schedule

It has received relatively little attention around here, but the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers has pulled a permit for the West Virginia portion of the Mountain Valley Pipeline. The action effectively halts any pipeline construction near four river crossings until the Corps determines whether the earlier permit is in compliance with West Virginia environmental rules. The delay may imperil operators’ plans to have the pipeline operating by the end of this year.

