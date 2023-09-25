Federal funding gives Habitat-Roanoke a big boost

American Rescue Plan Act federal funding is helping to leverage the work by Habitat for Humanity, which re-habs older homes and builds new affordable housing, often with the help of largely-volunteer crews. Habitat for Humanity-Roanoke has also launched a workforce development program that includes on-the-job training; more on that story tomorrow morning. At a 100-year-old house being renovated on Mountain Avenue Southeast, Roanoke Vice-Mayor Joe Cobb other other city officials took a tour this morning: