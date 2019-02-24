Fatal shooting outside Roanoke convenience store

| By

From Roanoke City Police: On February 24, 2019 just before 1:00 am, Roanoke Police responded to a report of shots fired at a business in the 2600 block of Cove Rd NW. Officers located an adult male outside the business, who was pronounced deceased on scene. This is an ongoing investigation. Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call (540)344-8500 and share what you know. You can also text us at 274637; please begin the text with “RoanokePD” to ensure it’s properly sent. Both calls and texts can remain anonymous.

WDBJ7 identifies the business as the Triangle Mart.