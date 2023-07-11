Fatal shooting in NW Roanoke last night

On July 10 at approximately 11:20 p.m., Roanoke Police were notified by the City of Roanoke E-911 Center of a person with a gunshot wound in the 1600 block of Sigmon Road NW. Responding officers located an adult male lying outside of a residence with what appeared to be a non-life-threatening gunshot wound. Roanoke Fire-EMS transported the man to Carilion Roanoke Memorial Hospital for treatment. Officers located an additional adult male victim on scene with what appeared to be a critical gunshot wound. Roanoke Fire-EMS pronounced the man deceased on scene.

Officers located an adult male and adult female on scene and transported them to the Roanoke Police Department to speak with Detectives. Throughout the course of the investigation, it was determined that the man located on scene was the suspect involved in the shooting. That man was identified as Ja’Zion Z. Robertson (pictured) , 18 of Roanoke. Robertson was charged with Second Degree Murder and taken into custody without further incident. Additional charges may be pending on other involved individuals.