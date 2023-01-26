Fatal shooting in NW Roanoke last night

On January 25, 2023 at approximately 8:00 p.m., Roanoke Police were notified by the City of Roanoke E-911 Center of a person with a gunshot wound in the 700 block of Hunt Avenue NW. Responding officers located an unresponsive adult male with what appeared to be a critical gunshot wound outside of a residence in the area. Roanoke Fire-EMS pronounced the victim deceased on scene. His identity will be shared after next-of-kin is properly notified.

Witnesses on scene identified the suspect, who was attempting to flee the area on foot. Officers were able to apprehend and arrest the suspect without issue. The suspect was transported to the Roanoke Police Department to speak with Detectives. Christopher A. Arias, 20 of Roanoke, was arrested and charged with Second Degree Murder. He remains in custody. The suspect and victim were known to one another.