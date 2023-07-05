Fatal motorcycle crash in Craig County

Virginia State Police is investigating a motorcycle crash, which resulted in a fatality. The crash occurred Tuesday (Jul 4) at 5:46 p.m. on Route 311, one tenth of a mile north of Mountain Akers Lane in Craig County.

A 1990 Harley Davidson was traveling north on Route 311, when the motorcycle ran off the right side of the roadway and struck the guardrail, ejecting the driver. The operator of the Harley was identified as Samuel Dean Franklin, 65, of New Castle. Mr. Franklin was wearing his safety helmet and died at the scene. The crash remains under investigation.