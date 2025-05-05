Posted: May 5, 2025 | By WFIR News Staff

Roanoke Police are investigating a deadly crash that occurred Friday afternoon on Peters Creek Road in Northwest Roanoke.

Officers responded to the 3100 block of Peters Creek Road NW around 4:10 p.m. on May 2 for a reported two-vehicle collision. When they arrived, they found that the driver of one vehicle — 79-year-old Kathleen Diane Witt of Roanoke County — had died at the scene.

According to a preliminary investigation, Witt may have suffered a medical emergency before crossing into the oncoming lane and colliding head-on with a second vehicle.

Two women in the second vehicle were taken to a local hospital for treatment of injuries, according to police. Their current conditions have not been released.

Roanoke Police say the incident remains under investigation.

Anyone with information about the crash can contact the Roanoke Police Department.