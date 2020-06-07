Fatal crash involving a pedestrian in Roanoke early this morning

| By

(VSP release) The Virginia State Police is investigating a fatal crash involving a pedestrian which was struck in the City of Roanoke. At 12:51 a.m. the Virginia State Police was called to assist the Roanoke Police Department with a crash in the 2800 block of Williamson Road. A 62 year old male was struck by a 2014 Chevrolet Sonic while crossing Williamson Road. The pedestrian was stationary in the left lane when he was struck. The pedestrian was transported to Roanoke Memorial Hospital, where he later died.

State Police are working to notify the next of kin, and more information will follow once that is completed. The driver of the Chevrolet was not injured. The Virginia State Police Crash Reconstruction Team was called to assist with the crash. No charges are pending. The crash remains under investigation.