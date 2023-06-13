Fatal crash in Franklin County still under investigation

(from Virginia State Police) There was a fatal crash in Franklin County yesterday. The crash occurred at 7:49 p.m. on Six Mile Post Road, near Pepper Road. A 2001 Chevrolet Suburban was traveling east on Six Mile Post Road, when the vehicle ran off the roadway, overcorrected then struck a 2001 Kawasaki and a 2009 Yamaha which were traveling west. The driver of the Yamaha died at the scene. The driver of the Chevrolet fled on foot and was taken into custody a short time later. No further details as of yet.