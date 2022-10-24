Fatal crash in Franklin County

FRANKLIN COUNTY, Va. – Virginia State Police is investigating a motorcycle crash, which resulted in a fatality. The crash occurred Saturday, (Oct 22) at 6:54 p.m. on Route 40, at the intersection of Route 705 in Franklin County. A 2004 Yamaha motorcycle was traveling east on Route 40 at a high rate of speed, when the motorcycle struck a 2019 Chevrolet Silverado, which was making a left turn onto Route 40 from Route 705.

James Dean Frith, 22, of Union Hall drove the Yamaha. Mr. Frith was wearing his helmet and died at the scene. Coy A. Hodges, 45, of Rocky Mount., drove the Chevrolet. Mr. Hodges was wearing his seatbelt and was not injured.