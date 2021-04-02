Fatal crash in Bedford County

BEDFORD CO, Va. – Virginia State Police Trooper J. Marshall is investigating a single vehicle crash, which resulted in a fatality. The crash occurred on today, (Apr 2) at 8:55 a.m. on Route 602, just west of Hawthorn Road in Bedford County. A 2013 Kia Soul was traveling east on Route 602, when the vehicle ran off a small bridge, struck a tree. The driver and the passenger were transported to Lynchburg General Hospital. The passenger in the vehicle, Christine Bell Goff, 86, of Big Island, Va. later died at the hospital. The driver, Edna L. Goff remains hospitalized. Both occupants were wearing their seatbelts. The crash remains under investigation.