Fatal accident on US 220 in Clearbrook area

Roanoke County Police say a pedestrian is dead after an accident on US 220 around 10 p.m. last night when a tractor-trailer traveling southbound on Franklin Road in southwest Roanoke County struck a pedestrian who was walking in a southbound travel lane near the Clearbrook Wal-Mart. Amanda Graninger was pronounced deceased on the scene. Police say the driver of the truck was not injured; alcohol and drugs may have played a role in the crash.