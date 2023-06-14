Fatal accident in Franklin County leads to arrest

Virginia State Police is investigating a vehicle verses two motorcycles crash, which resulted in a fatality. The crash occurred Monday, (Jun 12) at 7:49 p.m. on Six Mile Post Road, just west of Pepper Road in Franklin County. A 2001 Chevrolet Suburban was traveling west on Six Mile Post Road, when the vehicle lost control, ran off the right side of the roadway, overcorrected crossing the center-line. The SUV struck two motorcycles, a 2009 Yamaha and a 2001 Kawasaki which were traveling east.

The Chevrolet was driven by Ronald Wayne Patterson, Jr., 27, of Hurt, Va. Patterson fled the scene on foot after the crash and was taken into custody a short time later. The Yamaha was driven by 31-year old James Benjamin Trail, of Ferrum, Va. Mr. Trail was wearing his helmet and died at the scene.