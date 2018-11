UPDATE: Damage assessed after early morning Roanoke County fire

UPDATE: The Roanoke County Fire Marshal’s Office has investigated and ruled that the cause of the fire is undetermined. The estimated amount of damage to the home is $50,000.

Crews responded to a fire early this morning in the 3300-block of View Avenue in the Cave Spring area of Roanoke County. Authorities say two adults and two children are displaced and staying with family. First Responders say the residents were awakened by the family pets, shortly before their smoke alarms sounded.