Faith Christian School plans full in-person instruction for fall

Faith Christian School says in-person instruction is particularly important to the learning process, and it intends to fully re-open classrooms when school resumes next month. The school expects about 215 students, pre-K through 12, when the next school year begins, and Head of School Peter Baur says they checked every classroom for social distancing and determined there is room for all to attend in person. More from WFIR’s Evan Jones:

