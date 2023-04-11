Explore Park, Twin Creeks will offer live music at Explore Park

Roanoke County’s Explore Park and the Twin Creeks Brew pub on site are coming together to host The Tavern Stage Summer Series. A new stage being constructed will feature live music on the second Friday of each month starting in May until September. Admission to the Tavern Stage Summer Music Series is free; bring your own lawn chair or blanket. The music acts will be on stage from 7 to 9pm on those second Friday dates that begin next month. Alex North is with Roanoke County Parks, Recreation and Tourism: