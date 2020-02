Ex-Tech DB has his moment at Super Bowl; Salem-Roanoke HOF inducts 4 more

A Virginia Tech product had his moment in the sun at the end of Sunday’s night’s Super Bowl win for the Kansas City Chiefs over the San Francisco 49ers – defensive back Kendall Fuller. Among the ex Hokies teammates and coaches saluting Fuller on Twitter – Isiah Ford, Terrell Edmunds, Greg Stroman and just retired Virginia Tech defensive coordinator Bud Foster. And the Salem-Roanoke Baseball Hall of Fame inducted its Class of 2020 last week:

