Northwest Roanoke now also part of the “Bee City” designation

| By

Bees and people alike have a new attraction in Northwest Roanoke, thanks to the efforts of the Northwest Faith Partnership, Mill Mountain Garden Club, and the City of Roanoke. A new pollinator garden was revealed today and serves as a symbol of environmental efforts in the community. In addition to the garden, a “Bee City” designation sign was also revealed for the city’s recent addition to the organization. Pastor Kathy O’Keeffe of Kingdom Life Ministries spoke to WFIR: