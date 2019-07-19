Grandin Theatre has “gone green”

The Grandin Theatre has “gone green” – buying all of its electricity from renewable energy sources. Its actually a program offered by Appalachian Power, which then delivers that “green energy” over standard transmission lines. There’s a $71 monthly fee for that – and for the next two years Clean Valley Council will pick up the tab says executive director Mary Ann Brenchick. She hopes other local businesses will follow the Grandin Theatre’s lead – even if it costs them a little more every month. Next Wednesday Clean Valley Council kicks off a monthly series called “Green Drinks” at the Grandin with a 6pm discussion on the renewable energy transition – and a craft beer tasting.

