End of an era: No more propeller air service to/from Roanoke

It’s a new day for air service at Roanoke-Blacksburg Regional Airport. As of today, all commercial service is now through jets — no more propellers. The American Eagle Dash 8’s that have been connecting Roanoke with Charlotte for many years are reaching the end of their usable service life, so the carrier operating them is replacing the craft with regional jets. More from WFIR’s Evan Jones:

