Elder Care Solutions and The Care Colloquium later this month

1 in 5 people in the U.S. are now classified as a family caregiver – that’s according to data revealed by Elder Care Solutions, which is based here in Roanoke. CEO and owner Kimberly Whiter works with an advisory team to help families deal with the overwhelming cost of long-term care. Whiter joined us live in studio this morning to talk about that issue – and about a major conference she is organizing at Hotel Roanoke later this month (Nov 14-16) – The Care Colloquium. Hear the full conversation below: