Eisenhauer pleads no contest in Lovell murder case

| By

Media outlets report that David Eisenhauer is pleading no contest to abduction, murder, and concealing a body in the Nicole Lovell case. Pleading no contest means he waives his right to a trial. He cannot appeal the case either. Those charges could amount to life plus 15 years.

Commonwealth’s Attorney Mary Pettit, Blacksburg Police Chief Anthony Wilson and Nicole Lovell’s mother, Tammy Weeks, offered brief comments after the case concluded. Here are their full remarks:

02-09 Monty Newser-WEB