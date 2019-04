Edwards: VT-Amazon in Alexandria enhances Amtrak to NRV

| By

Efforts continue to extend passenger rail from Roanoke to the New River Valley, and State Senator John Edwards sounds optimistic in can happen. One factor that he believes can help extend it to Christiansburg is the alliance between Virginia Tech and that big new Amazon headquarters complex planned for Alexandria, which already has a station along that route. WFIR’s Evan Jones has more:

04-22 Amtrak-Cburg Wrap1-WEB