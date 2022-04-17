Early morning shooting incident in Blacksburg

| By

(from Blacksburg PD) On Saturday, April 16, 2022 at 1:48am the Blacksburg Police responded to the report of shots fired on 300 block of Hunt Club Drive, Blacksburg. Police were notified of a victim of a gunshot wound, related to the incident, who was treated and released from a local hospital. There is no immediate threat to the community while suspects remain at large and an active investigation continues.

This is an ongoing investigation and anyone with information about this case is encouraged to contact the Blacksburg Police Department at (540) 443-1400 or you can remain anonymous by calling the Blacksburg Police Tip Line at (540) 961-1819 or by emailing ciu@blacksburg.gov