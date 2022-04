Dawgs tie playoff series; on road for deciding game today

ROANOKE, VA. – The Rail Yard Dawgs roared to life in Game Two [last night] thrashing the top-seeded Knoxville Ice Bears 5-1 on Saturday night at Berglund Center. Gehrett Sargis scored twice, while Nick DeVito, Travis Armstrong, and Brant Sherwood added goals for Roanoke.

Roanoke is on the road for Game Three [today] at Knoxville with a spot in the President’s Cup semifinals on the line. Puck drop is slated for 5:05 p.m. EST.