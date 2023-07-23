Early morning shooting in NW Roanoke

(from Roanoke PD) On July 23, 2023 at approximately 0342, a.m Officers responded to the 3600 block of Ferncliff Ave NW in reference to shots fired call. Upon arrival, officers were directed to an adult female that had sustained gun shots wounds. The victim was transported to Roanoke Memorial Hospital for treatment. The victim is listed in stable condition. No arrests have been made at this time.

This is an ongoing investigation. Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call (540)344-8500 to share what you know. You can also text us at 274637; please begin the text with “RoanokePD” to ensure its properly sent. Both calls and texts can remain anonymous.”