Early morning non-fatal shooting in NW Roanoke

On July 15, 2023 at approximately 0430 A.M Roanoke Police were notified by the City of Roanoke E-911 Center of reports of shots fired in the 700 block of Hunt Ave Nw. Responding officers did not find anyone injured at the scene. Officers were later notified by E-911 of a person with gunshots wounds at Roanoke Memorial Hospital. The persons injuries are non-life threatening.

The investigation is in its early stages and limited information can be released. This is an ongoing investigation. Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call (540) 344-8500 and share what you know. You can also text us at 274637; please begin the text with “RoanokePD” to ensure its’ properly sent. Both calls and texts can remain anonymous.