E-Scooters arrive in downtown Roanoke

| By

The first wave of those so-called “dockless” electric scooters arrived in Roanoke this morning. Riders must be 18 and older; they can try them for free today and then the company will launch a fleet that will total 400 available scooters by the following weekend. There are restrictions as to where they can be ridden – not on sidewalks or on greenways for example. Chris Robbins is the Virginia senior operations manager for Lime, a major player in the scooter market, which hosted a “First Ride” event at Lee Plaza downtown.

10-18 E Scooters