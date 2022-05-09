Dust-up at City Council meeting over Mayor’s travel allowance today

Some controversy at today’s Roanoke City Council meeting when ordinances and resolutions for the next fiscal year budget were approved. Council member Stephanie Moon-Reynolds wanted a provision granting Mayor Sherman Lea a $2500 travel allowance removed from the pay plan ordinance for more discussion. She walked out of the meeting at one point. Moon-Reynolds returned a few minutes later to cast the only Council “no” vote against the pay plan. Other Council members and the City Attorney said the travel allowance issue had been discussed previously.