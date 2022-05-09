Dust-up at City Council meeting over Mayor’s travel allowance today

Published May 9, 2022 | By Gene Marrano

Stephanie Moon-Reynolds

Some controversy at today’s Roanoke City Council meeting when ordinances and resolutions for the next fiscal year budget were approved. Council member Stephanie Moon-Reynolds wanted a provision granting Mayor Sherman Lea a $2500 travel allowance removed from the pay plan ordinance for more discussion. She walked out of the meeting at one point. Moon-Reynolds returned a few minutes later to cast the only Council “no” vote against the pay plan. Other Council members and the City Attorney said the travel allowance issue had been discussed previously.

 

