Drumstick Dash just three weeks away; sign-up charge rises on Sunday

| By

Three weeks from tomorrow during the 18th Rescue Mission of Roanoke Drumstick Dash on Thanksgiving morning, thousands will “move their feet so others can eat.” Haven’t registered for the Dash run or walk just yet? The price goes up again on Sunday. More from WFIR’s Gene Marrano:

https://www.drumstickdash.net/