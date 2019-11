Drumstick Dash is tomorrow morning

| By

The Roanoke Rescue Mission’s annual Drumstick Dash 5-K run/walk is tomorrow morning – more than 10,000 are expected. There is still time sign up up at packet pickup tonight or before the 9am start tomorrow. Where the money raised goes, from WFIR’s Gene Marrano:

11-27 Dash Preview Wrap#1-2