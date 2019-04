Drugs, alcohol may have been factor in fatal pickup crash

Drugs and alcohol may have been a factor in a fatal crash that closed Catawba Valley Drive on Saturday in Roanoke County after a pickup truck ran off the left side of the road and struck a tree. Authorities say 39-year-old Eddie Meadows, of New Castle, VA was not wearing a seatbelt and died in the hospital as a result of his injuries.