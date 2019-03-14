Driver plows into five cars at elementary school lot

| By

News release: State Police are investigating a motor vehicle crash which occurred at 10:51 a.m. on Kentuck Road at Kentuck Elementary. (Ed: That’s in Pittsylvania County near Danville.) A 2006 Chevrolet Silverado was traveling on Route 729 when the vehicle ran off the right side of the roadway and struck five vehicles in the parking lot of Kentuck Elementary School. The five vehicles which were struck were not occupied at the time of the crash.

The driver of the Chevrolet is believed to have had a medical emergency prior to leaving the roadway, which in turn caused the crash. The 57 year old male driver was not wearing his seatbelt and was taken by EMS to Danville SONOVA Hospital with a life threatening condition.

The driver has not been charged at this time. There were no other injuries reported.