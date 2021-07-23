Driver dies when two SUV’s crash head-on

| By

State Police have released details of a fatal accident earlier this week in Bedford County. Officials say two vehicles collided head-on near Evington early Monday morning on State Route 24, killing one of the drivers. 19-year-old Jacob Doss of Hurt was pronounced dead at the scene. State Police have released details of a fatal accident earlier this week in Bedford County. Officials say two vehicles collided head-on near Evington early Monday morning on State Route 24, killing one of the drivers. 19-year-old Jacob Doss of Hurt was pronounced dead at the scene.

NEWS RELEASE: Virginia State Police is investigating a two-vehicle crash in Bedford County. The crash occurred July 19, 2021 at 12:24 a.m. on Route 24, less than a mile west of Orrix Creek Road/Route 713.

A 2003 Honda Element was traveling east on Route 24. As it was entering a curve, the Honda crossed the centerline and struck head-on a westbound 2004 Chevrolet Suburban.

The driver of the Honda, Jacob E. Doss, 19, of Hurt, Va., died at the scene. He was not wearing a seatbelt.

The driver of the Chevrolet, John H. Coleman, 53, of Huddleston, Va., was transported to a nearby hospital for treatment of serious injuries. He was wearing a seatbelt.

The crash remains under investigation.