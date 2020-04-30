Dr Pepper Park fundraiser involves T-shirts and Hoodies

| By

A local company has designed T Shirts and other gear in order to raise money for Dr. Pepper Park, after thousand of dollars worth of supplies were stolen last weekend. Fuzzy Pickle T Shirts, is selling “We Love Dr Pepper Park”-themed apparel on the venue’s website and Facebook page. Park President Waynette Anderson says she did not expect this kind of support from the community. Anderson says people have contacted her, offering to replace some of the tools and other supplies that were stolen. She’s still talking to the insurance company about what they will cover – and to Roanoke police about the homeless encampment nearby where she says the culprits came from.

