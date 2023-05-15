Dr Pepper Park announces Steel Panther addition to its lineup

Dr Pepper Park at the Bridges in Downtown Roanoke adds a brand new, one of a kind rock show to the Northwest Ace Summer Concert Series. Friday, July 21st, 2023. 80s Rock Parody band Steel Panther comes to the Dr Pepper Park stage. Rolling Stone avowed, “There’s a reason Steel Panther have transcended their origins as a cover band playing the Sunset Strip,” while Metal Sucks declared, Steel Panther’s concept is genius…their songwriting is…preposterously snappy–and relatable.” Tickets go on sale Friday May 19th at 8am at DrPepperPark.com.

For the uninitiated, Steel Panther was formed in 2000. Hailing from Los Angeles, the epicenter for rock n’ roll in all its debauchery and glamour, Steel Panther has established themselves as the world’s premier party band, melding hard rock virtuosity with parody and criminally good looks. Steel Panther is a global phenomenon with four full-length albums, touring across the world, platinum-level YouTube status and high-profile television appearances such as Jimmy Kimmel Live, Larry King Now, and FOX NFL Sunday.

This is an 18 and up ONLY show. General Admission tickets are $25 in advance and $30 at the gate. Ry Hubbard Pit tickets are $49 and National Pools VIP Skybox tickets are $149. You can get your tickets at www.DrPepperPark.com. Tickets go on sale at 8am Friday, May 19th.