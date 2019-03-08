Dr Pepper Park 2019 season mixes returning favorites with new wrinkles

The “Flashback Friday” lineup for Dr. Pepper Park off South Jefferson Street has been announced and many of the favorites return – like the tribute bands for Fleetwood Mac, Tom Petty and Led Zeppelin. But Dr. Pepper Park president Waynette Anderson is also excited for a first-time group that honors the late Prince, “Dean Ford and the Beautiful Ones,” on May 10th. Dr. Pepper Park again kicks off a new season with the all-comers Star City Cornhole Tournament on April 27th. Hear a complete in-studio conversation with Waynette Anderson below:

3-8 Waynette Dr Pepper Park 2019