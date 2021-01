Downtown Roanoke Restaurant Week To-Go starts Friday

| By

Downtown Roanoke’s Restaurant Week starts on Friday, but this time will be a bit different than past years. Local eateries will be offering takeout as well as dine-in options for their food specials. WFIR’s Rachel Meell has more on what you can expect from your favorite restaurants:

1-18 Restaurant Week Wrap

For the full list of restaurants participating in Restaurant Week To-Go, click here.