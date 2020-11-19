Downtown Roanoke restaurant closed during pandemic now permanently closed

A downtown Roanoke restaurant that hasn’t been open since the pandemic hit full-swing is closed for good. Blue 5 on the corner of 2nd Street and Kirk Avenue was a soul-food restaurant that featured live music with a focus on Jazz.

The restaurant has not updated this Facebook post from March 19: Due to state and federal mandates in response to the rapid spread of COVID-19, Blue 5 will be closed until further notice. Stay connected by following us on Facebook, and thank you for your continued support!!