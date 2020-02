Downtown Roanoke gets upscale eatery and bar from proven owner

| By

The owner of Martin’s Downtown has opened a very different type of restaurant next door that is more of a European-style bistro and pub. And it’s named after a cocktail as WFIR’s Ian Price reports:

02-28 Sidecar WRAP

For now, reservations are being done by email only at sidecarreservations@gmail.com

Click here to visit Sidecar’s Facebook page for the most up to date information