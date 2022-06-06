Downtown Putt Around set to return to Roanoke City

From Downtown Roanoke Inc : Downtown Putt Around is downtown Roanoke’s 9-hole mini-golf course. The course will pop up at different locations downtown and is a great opportunity for people of all ages to get out and have fun! Your next chance to play will be at Century Plaza starting June 23rd.

June 23rd – Jul 17th. 4-9 pm Thursday – Saturday, 1-5 pm Sunday. Admission is $5 per person. Children 6 and under get in free!

Putt-putt details:

Open June 23rd, 2022, to July 17th

Location: Century Plaza – 14 Church Ave SE, Roanoke, VA 24011

Hours: 4-9 pm Thursday – Saturday, 1-5 pm Sunday

Admission: $5 per person, children 6 and under are free

No cash, cards only

Purchase your tickets in advance at PuttAroundRoanoke.brownpapertickets.com

Limited walk-up spaces available