Don Holliday Memorial Scholarship winner named

| By

The 35th recipient of the Don Holliday Memorial Scholarship – named for a late Piedmont Airlines regional executive with a fondness for golf – is Jacob Vance, who just graduated from Lord Botetourt High School and plans to attend Liberty University. Jacob was surprised with a $30,000 check at Roanoke County Club this morning. Vance was an honor roll student who volunteers at the Rescue Mission and Ronald McDonald House; he was also on the L-B varsity golf team all four years. To date the Don Holliday Memorial Scholarship has awarded more than $460,000 to local high school seniors, male and female. Justin Ditmore is a member of the Don Holliday Memorial Scholarship Tournament board: