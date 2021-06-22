Deceased missing person found in Roanoke

On June 20 at approximately 6:55 p.m., Roanoke Police responded to a report of a deceased person inside a vehicle in the 1400 block of Gilbert Rd NW. Upon arrival officers located the vehicle which matched the description of a vehicle belonging to a missing person recently reported out of Salem, VA. A deceased adult male was located inside the vehicle. The deceased was transported to the Medical Examiner’s office. The cause of death was determined to be a gunshot wound. The victim was identified as Trevor Carrington, the subject who was reported missing from Salem. No arrests have been made regarding this incident at this time. This remains an ongoing investigation. Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call (540)344-8500 and share what you know. You can also text us at 274637; please begin the text with “RoanokePD” to ensure it’s properly sent. Both calls and texts can remain anonymous.