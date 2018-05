Do you recycle in Roanoke County? Here are some changes.

If you take recycled products to any of the Roanoke County collection sites, you will notice a difference next time you are there. In the past, you had to place your recyclables in different compartments of the collection trailers, but now you put all of them in any compartment you wish. The main reason: avoiding situations where one kind of recyclable fills well before the others. WFIR’s Evan Jones has the story.

